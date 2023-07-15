Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo: Meet first wife of President Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

A rare image featuring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his late first wife, Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, has recently emerged online, offering a poignant glimpse into their personal lives.



Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo, formerly known as Saa Nkansah-Gyamenah, was a distinguished lawyer and the first Ashanti Regional Manager at DHL. She was born in 1984.



Known for her inherent beauty, elegance, gentleness, and courteous nature, she hailed from the renowned Botase Royal Family of Asante Mampong.



On July 13, the 30th anniversary of the late Madam Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's passing was observed, commemorating the life and contributions of President Akufo-Addo's late wife.



To honor her memory, President Akufo-Addo, alongside their daughter, Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, dedicated a Social Centre that carries Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's name.



The Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo Social Centre, constructed in Asante Mampong, serves as a lasting tribute to her remarkable legacy and the positive impact she made during her lifetime.







The Social Centre stands as a symbol of Eleanor Akosua Akufo-Addo's enduring influence and the values she embodied.



