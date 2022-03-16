Elders like you must know better, your comments 'distasteful'! - Akomea blasts Mahama, Iddrisu

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has scolded Ex-President John Mahama and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu over their comments regarding the Supreme Court verdict on Deputy Speakers' right to be counted as Members of Parliament and vote in the August House.



The Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, ruled that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament".



But the former President fears the court has set a "dangerous precedent of judicial interference in Parliamentary procedure for the future".



The Minority Leader, also passing a remark on the ruling, believes the verdict is in support of the government's e-levy pending approval and implementation.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' programme, Nana Akomea rebuked the two leaders stating emphatically that, "what President Mahama and Mr. Haruna Iddrisu said are uncalled-for. It doesn't befit elders, especially President Mahama. The Supreme Court has made its judgement; not everyone will agree with them. There's nothing wrong with that. You can say, when you also scrutinize the law, you disagree with the Supreme Court".



To him, it is insulting to the Supreme Court for these leaders to utter such words about the Judges' ruling.



" . . it's an insult to say the Supreme Court judgement wasn't based on the law but has a different basis. What you mean it's the court didn't look at the law to give the judgement but rather they looked at other considerations. When you say the court judgment is mischievous and a judgement of convenience, then it means they look at something different from the law. You have insulted them," he exclaimed.



He continued; ''Elders like President Mahama and Haruna Iddrisu shouldn't say that . . If you are a former President and I have belief that you still want to be a President and you undermine the Supreme Court in this way, how are you going to work with them?''



Nana Akomea cautioned Ex-President Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu and the likes to refrain from making those comments about the court.



''Such statements shouldn't have emerge from President Mahama's mouth or the mouth of Haruna Iddrisu. It's distasteful . . . They should set a better example!", he admonished.