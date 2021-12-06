Elderly woman beaten to death over witchcraft accusations

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accused witch lynched after relocating from Janga to Nalerigu



Janga youth accused of beating alleged witch to death at Nalerigu



Police yet to confirm murder of an elderly woman in Nalerigu



An elderly woman identified as Mma Rukaya has been beaten to death over suspicions of witchcraft in Nalerigu in the North East Region



Mma Rukaya, is reported to have moved to Nalerigu from Janga due to similar accusations.



A resident of Nalerigu, Jonathan Nabila, who spoke to citinewsroom.com on the matter said, “those who beat up the woman claimed she was a witch from Janga.



“They beat her there [at Janga] then she came to Nalerigu and settled here two years ago. The youth followed up and came here to Nalierigu and beat her to death,” he added.



He adds that canes and sticks were used to beat her to death



“After they beat her, she collapsed. She wasn’t even taken to the hospital when she passed away,” citinewsroom.com quoted.



The family of the deceased came for the body and buried it on Sunday, December, 6.



The police are however yet to confirm the incident.