El Wak stadium to host Greater Accra Regional Independence Day

Regional News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: GNA

This year’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary in the Greater Accra Region will be commemorated at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra on Sunday, March 6, 2022.



The event will be hosted by the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Regional Coordinating Council.



Mrs Yaa Boahemaa Okyere, Public Relations Officer of the Regional Coordinating Council told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Wednesday.



Mrs Okyere said they chose the El Wak stadium because it was spacious for the observance of social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols.



“We had initially planned of hosting it at the Ghana Trade Fair Company forecourt, however, we later had to settle for the El Wak stadium due to its huge space,” she said.



Mrs Okyere said there would be strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, including the wearing of nose masks, handwashing with soap under running water and social distancing.



She said there would be “health stations” and security to maintain law and order.



Mrs Okyere said all Assemblies would mark the event in their respective areas with participating schools from their localities.



Dr Dacosta Aboagye, Director of Health Promotion, Ghana Health Service (GHS), said COVID-19 protocols would be observed at the parade grounds throughout the country.



Ghana’s Independence Day is a public national holiday celebrated on every March 6 to commemorate the country’s independence from British Colonial rule in 1957.



This year’s national celebration on the theme, “Working Together; Bounncing Back Better,” will be hosted by Cape Coast in the Central Region on Sunday, March 6, 2022, and addressed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



There will be a march past of security personnel and school children in commemoration of the Day.



Last year’s event was held at the seat of government, the Jubilee House, and limited to the military and government officials due to COVID-19.