Ekuona family calls on Otumfuo Osei Tutu's intervention in Maase chieftaincy dispute

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: Kwame Kyei

The Ekuona family of Atimatim Maase has called on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu to intervene in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute at Maase in the Afigya Kwabre district before a civil war erupts.



According to the family, a self-acclaimed chief of Atimatim Maase Nana Danso Abiam II has ordered musclemen and land guards to intimidate residents of the area and has also issued a decree for all landowners to submit their documentation on their lands.



Opanin Kwabena Agyemang, Abusuapanin of the Ekuona family said that the absence of a substantive chief (Odikro) has paved the way for some unscrupulous persons to offer public lands that have been set aside for community infrastructural development for sale.



“Our issue is simple and short. Maase community has no Odikro, this is hampering the socio-economic development of the community. the self-acclaimed odikro was dragged before Asantehene and he lost the case to Maame Akua Serwaa. We have all documentation which shows that we’ve won the case before the Asantehene,” he said.



He added that fear has engulfed members of the Ekuona family as the self-acclaimed Odikro has been tormenting them with musclemen and land guards.



“We cannot stay in our own houses. Musclemen are everywhere around us yet we are not giving in because we won’t sit and allow a person who has been found guilty before Otumfuo, Asantehene to be odikro.”



Kwabena Agyemang, the Abusuapanin of the Ekuona family beseeched the Otumfuo Osei Tutu to intervene and call parties to settle this dispute before issues escalate at Atimatim-Maase.