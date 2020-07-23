Regional News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: GNA

Ekumfi MP advises constituents to undertake regular medical check-ups

According to the MP, people are afraid to seek medical care due to COVID-19. File photo

Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ekumfi has advised constituents to undergo regular medical checkups to avoid health complications.



He stressed that people, especially the aged must do regular exercises under the advice of medical doctors to prevent premature deaths and unexpected sicknesses.



Mr Ato Codjoe gave the advice at a health screening exercise he organized for his constituents as part of initiatives to improve their health status.



A medical team comprising; nurses, laboratory scientists, doctors and other health professionals would tour the whole of Ekumfi constituency to undertake health screening exercises with adherence to health safety protocols.



More than 2,000 people at Ekumfi Otuam, Eshuehyia, Esaakyiri and Eyisam have so far benefited from the exercise and ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, malaria, fever, typhoid, eye and communicable diseases were treated.



The people who required medicated glasses and other medicines were given to offer quality healthcare to the citizenry.



According to the MP, who is also the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Acqua- culture, many people were afraid to seek medical care on the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, hence his decision to invite the Medical team from Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to check their health status.



The MP stated that PPE had been procured for all healthcare centres including; the Polyclinic at Ekumfi Narkwa as part of efforts to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Mr Codjoe said over 10 Community based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds were rehabilitated and refurbished for health professionals.



The Deputy Minister said aside that, all feeder roads in the Ekumfi District have also been reshaped to ensure easy transportation of goods and services, adding that government was leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the people of Ekumfi lived better lives.



He said the Ekumfi District was the first to benefit from the One District One Factory (1D1F) and production had begun with more youth employed by the fruit processing factory, adding that over 10,000 pineapple out growers were also engaged.



This, the MP said was the intent of the government to reduce abject poverty and also create huge employment for the unemployed youth in order to stop the migration to the urban areas and cities.



Mr Bashiru Deen Kofi Mensah, Laboratory Scientist and leader of the Medical Team who spoke to the Media praised the MP for the engagement of Medical Team to check the health status of the people.



He called on the people not hesitate to undertake regular medical checkups to know their health status in order to avoid health complications.



On the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Mensah advised Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the health protocols outlined by the President and Ghana Health Service, saying ‘COVID-19 is real and no one should joke about it to avoid being infected”.





