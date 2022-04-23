Ekow Ewusi bows out as Central Regional NPP Vice Chairman

Politics of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

First Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central, Horace Ekow Ewusi has announced that he will not be seeking reelection when the party opens for nominations at the regional level.



“I will not contest again when the party opens nominations for the Regional contest”, he revealed on Cape Coast-based Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com but admitted that the party is not moving in the right direction in the region.



“As I speak, in my opinion, the direction that Central Regional party executives are going is not right and proper. As a result of that we need new faces with proper directions,” he observed.



Ekow Ewusi was suspended on July 31, 2019, by the Regional Executive Committee for allegedly grossly misconducting himself in the infamous missing excavators issue.



It followed an inquiry into the allegations leveled against him by one Edward Okraku Adum and as a result, the Regional Disciplinary Committee chaired by Prof. I.K Sam-Amoah had recommended to the Regional Executive Committee to suspend Ekow Ewusi from his position indefinitely.



A few weeks ago, however, a letter from the National Executive Committee of the party dated April 11, 2022 and signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu announced the lifting of the suspension.



The letter read in part “I write to inform you that at a meeting by the National Executive Committee of the party held on April 12, 2022, the Committee, in accordance with the party’s Dispute and Grievances Procedure, received a report of the National Disciplinary Committee on your petition regarding the indefinite suspension you were given by the Central Regional Executive Committee.



“After extensive deliberation on the Report of the Regional Disciplinary Committee, the National Executive Committee had unanimously decided to in line with the Disciplinary Committee recommendations to lift your indefinite suspension and convert it into definite suspension.



“It is the decision of the National Executive Committee that the indefinite suspension shall be coterminous with the tenure of office of the current Regional Executives. Accordingly, the lifting of the suspension in its entirety shall be effective on the day the Central Regional holds its 2022 Annual Delegates Conference.