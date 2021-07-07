Ejuru: Ashanti Regional minister must act responsibly and resign – Adib Saani

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Security analyst, Adib Saani, has shared his thoughts on the conduct of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, over some comments made during the first day of a public inquiry into the Ejura incidents.



Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was instructed by President Akufo-Addo last week to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the incidents at Ejura.



But Osei-Mensah who is Chairman of the Regional Security Council justified his decision to sanction military deployment to restore calm in the area. Despite this, he told a 3-member committee in Kumasi on Tuesday that he could not determine the identity of the officers who opened gunfire on unarmed protesters, killing two civilians.



Reacting to the development in a statement, Adib Saani called for the resignation of Simon Osei-Mensah as the Chairman of the REGSEC and Ashanti regional minister as he believes he acted in bad faith and bears the responsibility.



“Without any form of an official threat assessment and without recourse to proper operational procedure, the minister ordered the military in and he gave an order with national security implication in his personal capacity rather than on behalf of REGSEC.”



“No meeting was called and no stakeholder was consulted and we do not know where he got his information from. To add insult to injury, he has no idea who fired the bullets that killed the two persons and that is why a thorough investigation is so badly needed to be executed. As a public office holder, you inherit asset and liability and the minister is responsibility for everything that culminates from his actions he sanctioned.”



Following the recent death of one Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaaka, some irate youth took to the streets of Ejura to register their protests.



The soldiers were caught on camera opening fire on the protesters, resulting in the death of two persons while four others sustained injuries.