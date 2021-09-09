Ejuraman announces two-week programme for 2021 Yam Festival

General News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

The Ejura Traditional Council has announced a packed two-week programme for this year’s Sekyerene (Yam Festival).



This year’s festival is specially designed to promote reconciliation, peace and harmony, following recent violent troubles in the area.



The Festival, dubbed Sekyerene, is celebrated annually, and the highlight of this year's, according to the programme, will be a grand durbar on Friday, October 1, 2021, which is aimed at bringing the community together to strengthen harmony.



The programme for the festival also includes other peace-seeking events such as Islamic prayers, inter-denominational church service, musical concert, health walk, clean up exercise and sports games among community members.



The festival and the grand durbar will be organised under the theme, “Peaceful Co-existence for Development.”



Below is the full programme for the 2021 Yam Festival, as announced by the Ejura Traditional Council.





September 18th, float to launch festival and commissioning of a seven-unit accommodation block for fire service personnel.



Friday, September 24, Muslim prayers.



Saturday, September 25, clean up exercise.



Tuesday, September 28th, health walk and health screening.



Wednesday, September 29, games.



Thursday, September 30th, cultural display.



Friday, October 1, grand durbar, and musical night in the evening.



Saturday, October 2, Sekyerene fufu party.



Sunday October 3, inter-denominational church service.