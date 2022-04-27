Ejurahene urges all NPP aspirants to demonstrate political maturity for peaceful polls

Regional News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ejurahene Barimah Osei Hwedie II has called on the aspiring candidates vying for various positions in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to demonstrate political maturity and work together to consolidate the peace of the country, by conducting peaceful elections during the upcoming internal polls.



“Remember that this is internal elections, election is about a competition of ideas and not hate speech. So, you must ensure the supporters continue to positively contribute to peace of Ejura, let not Ejura emerge once again as the beacon of electoral violence,” Barimah Osei Hwedie II appeals to aspirants.



He made the call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at a constituency stakeholders’ dialogue held at Ejura Palace which was organized by the Ejura Traditional Council and the Municipal security agencies for the all aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP to discuss ways to hold peaceful elections ahead of the party's constituency delegates conference.



Ejurahene’s Peace Initiative



The Programme which was initiated by Barimah Osei Hwedie II who doubles as the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana in his address at the meeting called on the stakeholders to act within the laws of the country to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during and after the elections.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II again noted with distress that the consistent acts of violence and lawlessness that have marred any landmark elections in the Ejura constituency is one that needs urgent attention.



NPP's delegates' conference in the Ejura constituency which has been slated for Sunday, May 1, 2022, has not been spared tension with some aspirants raising concerns over the election's album.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II as part of efforts to address the pending tension met stakeholders in the constituency to address any future violence.



Aspirants



A total of 43 persons who are vying for various positions in the constituency and all security heads were present at the meeting to agree on how to hold the elections devoid of violence.



He called in the party's executives, regional and national representatives and the electoral commission to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections to avert any chaos.



While advising the NPP fraternity to be committed to promoting peaceful internal elections, he emphasized that, it was imperative for security personnel to be firm and fair in the discharge of their mandated duties.



Appeal



He appealed to the National Security Minister to give police personnel in the area the necessary resources in order for them to work without fear or favor.



Some of the aspirants who were at the meeting said the engagement by the chief was the first of its kind in the history of the party.



They commended Barimah Osei Hwedie II on the move to hold that peaceful talk with all stakeholders in the pending elections.



The incumbent Constituency Secretary for Ejura, Gifty Ndoma who is also going for another four-year mandate in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said discussions at the meeting were crucial, adding that she believes the engagement will help reduce acts of violence during and after the elections.