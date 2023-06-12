Ejurahene’s eight-year rule: Residents count blessings of their visionary chief

Regional News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region are counting the blessings of their Divisional Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, on his first eight years of leadership.



The residents have thus described the numerous developmental projects by Ejurahene and the traditional council as unparalleled.



The residents, who were reminiscing about the first eight years of rule by Barimah Osei Hwedie II, said the chief has performed way beyond their expectations, adding that they were amazed by the chief's quest to unite all people within the Ejura enclave.



According to them, the enlisted achievements of Barima Osei Hwedie II since his enstoolment as the chief of Ejura in 2015 are worthy of acknowledgement, as in less than eight years, he has an unbeatable record of achievement.



In an exclusive interview with Jacob Agyenim Boateng on OTEC News on Saturday, June 10, 2023, the residents recounted how the chief has hugely impacted their lives with landmark developments.



Peace and unity in Ejura



Some residents who spoke to OTEC News lauded Ejurahene for his commitment to peace and unity in the area.



They noted that Barima Osei Hwedie II has done very well to end fratricidal conflicts, which used to be a bane to the development of Ejura.



They said that the leadership style of Ejurahene has brought a massive sense of belongingness among all factions, including ethnic, social, and political groups, serving as a beacon of unity and progressive development in the area.



Infrastructure development



Speaking on some of the tall list of development projects by the Ejura Traditional Area led by Barimah Osei Hwedie II, the residents said the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality, through the chief, has established a seven bedroom apartment for doctors working at the Ejura Government Hospital and released 20 acres of land for the construction of a district hospital under the Agenda 111 project.



The chief again led the construction of a wall around Ejura Government Hospital, provided boreholes to over ten communities, and, not forgetting the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the Ejura Anglican basic school.



In less than eight years, the chief has also constructed an ultra-modern Divisional Police Headquarters, donated over 600 acres of land to the Ghana Prisons Service, facilitated the construction of a military base at Ejura by providing free land and houses to the government, and provided a seven-bedroom apartment for officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), among others.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II has also paid and is still paying fees for many tertiary students while securing jobs for hundreds of youth in the municipality.



While they couldn't list all the unprecedented works by the chief, the residents said all the projects mentioned are evidence-based and readily available in the communities, adding that whoever wishes to see them can tour the community to see for themselves.