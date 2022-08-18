Ejurahene cuts sod for construction of ghc15m water supply project

Regional News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has cut sod for work to begin on the re-construction of the Ejura Community Water Supply Project in the Ashanti Region.



The GH¢15 million Water Supply Project, being financed by the Government of Ghana with support from the German Bank and initiated by the vice President of Ghana Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia aimed at supplying clean water to over 41,000 people in Ejura Township and its surrounding communities.



The project which is expected to supply over 10,000 cubic metres of water daily to the households of Ejura, the water supply project forms part of the government's efforts to improve access to potable water and sanitary conditions in the area.



Ejurahene's indebtedness to Dr. Bawumia



Speaking at a ceremony for the commencement of the work on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barimah Osei Hwedie II commended the Akuffo Addo-led government for initiating more pro-poor policies to help the vulnerable in society.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II was particularly grateful to the vice president of the republic of Ghana Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia for constantly coming out with projects to help the larger population of the country, particularly Ejura residents.



"Communities in Ejura are very grateful to President Akuffo Addo and his vice Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia for supporting numerous development projects in the area"



"Their administration has touched virtually every sector of the Economy as far as Ejura residents are concerned and will forever be indebted to their exceptional leadership," he said.



Ejura water crisis



Barimah Osei Hwedie II, however, disclosed that the existing water supply system at Ejura which was constructed by residents 20 years ago has not been operational due to a number of factors, resulting in poor access to potable water.



"Due to these difficulties as well as a considerable increase in population growth, the traditional council has teamed up with the government.



To construct a befitting water supply system to meet water demands of Ejura Township and its surrounding communities," he said.



He added that Dr. Bawumia has touched the lives of Ejura Residents in unimaginable ways by pushing for the construction of this important water supply project.



He reiterated his traditional council's commitment to accelerating the development of Ejura Communities. He however called on the people to support the project to make it a reality.



The MCE speech



For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura-Sekyedumase Hon Dr. Kingsley Osei said the project is estimated to supply water to 41,000 people with an average demand about of Ten Thousand (10,000) cubic metres of water daily.



He disclosed that the project when completed, will have an ultramodern office complex for managers of the facility, 51 kilometres of distribution, and transmission pipelines, 40 standpipes, 12 mechanized boreholes, and one high-level tank.



He was optimistic that the project will improve the living standards of the people and promote good hygiene in the area.



He entreated the beneficiaries to help guarantee the sustainability and protection of the infrastructure.