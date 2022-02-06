Ejurahene applauds government for compensating victims of Ejura Shooting incident

Regional News of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has applauded President Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for compensating the victims of the Ejura Shooting incident.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II commended the government for the tremendous outpouring of help, assistance, kindness and sacrifice to the people of Ejura after a shooting incident that led to the death of two persons.



"We the people of Ejura will continue to have faith in the leadership of this government because they have indeed proven to be trustworthy.



"The alacrity with which government moved to support victims of the shooting incident, bereaved families and the entire Ejura community shows that this administration have the ordinary Ghanaian at heart." He stressed.



The government on Saturday, February 5, 2022, sent a delegation to Ejura to present a cheque of GH¢500,000 to two families who lost their sons at a shooting incident in the middle of 2021.



The delegation led by the Deputy Interior Minister, Nana Eyiah, gave a cheque of GH¢250,000 each to the two families



Background



Some youth of Ejura on Monday, June 28, 2021, took to the streets to protest an alleged mob attack that lead to the death of Ibrahim Mohamed Kaaka, a social media activist in the area.



The military men who were deployed to ensure security are reported to have shot into a protesting crowd leaving two dead with four others with gunshot wounds.



The two, Mutala Mohammed and Abdul Nasiru Usif, tragically died in the protest.



Following the melee, a three-member committee of inquiry was set up by the Minister of Interior to probe the underlying issues.



After 22 witnesses, 555 pictures in soft copies, 117 videos evidence, eight documentary evidence, two written statements and two physical evidence, the committee chaired by Appeals Court judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson concluded its investigation on July 16, 2021.



The committee on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, presented its recommendations to Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior