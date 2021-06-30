Ejura shooting: Speaker must invite Dery, Nitiwul to answer questions – PPP

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) has asked the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to invite the Ministers for Interior and Defence, Ambrose Dery and Dominic Nitiwul respectively, to answer questions relating to the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Their call follows the gruesome murder of activist Macho Kakaa in Ejura over the weekend.



There was also a violent clash between security officers and the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four others sustaining various degrees of injury.



A statement issued by the PPP read in part: “We also ask The Speaker of Parliament to invite the Minister for Interior and Defence to answer urgent questions regarding (1) the death of Kaaka Anyaas Ibrahim; (2) the reported deaths of 2 persons and the many injured at Ejura.



A committee of enquiry should also be set up by Parliament to look into the matter to know the circumstances that led to such unfortunate happenings in order to avoid any possible cover ups.”



Former President John Dramani Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to take immediate steps of to de-escalate the situation in Ejura.



He said in a June 29 statement: “I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.



“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that assaults and brutalities meted out to the people comes to an end.



In a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “The Commander In Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces President Akufo-Addo must immediately call his men to order, ensure severe sanctions and assure the nation that he will put an end to the climate of brutalities and increasing gross human rights violations.”