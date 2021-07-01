Ejura shooting: 'Be clam, don't inflame tension' – Chief Imam to Muslims

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu has said in consultation with his elders, he has “noted with deep concern, the discomfort in the Muslim community of Ejura and surrounding areas” over the “loss of our dear brothers.”



“Equally, disturbing,” he noted, “is the tension that continues to rise following the unfortunate incident,” which led to the death of three Muslims in the Ejura community – one being through lynching and the two others being through shooting by soldiers during a protest to demand justice for their lynched colleague Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, a social media activist.



The revered Muslim cleric said “there is no doubt that the rising tension constitutes a threat to the existing state of harmony in the country”, adding: “While there is the need to empathise with the bereaved families, it remains a collective responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the country at all times.”



“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the security agencies to handle the matter in line with the ethical principles of criminal justice,” he urged.



He said, “In the spirit of peace and harmony, I further urge Muslims in Ejura and surrounding areas to desist from any act that may inflame passion among the Muslim youth.”



Furthermore, the Chief Imam said, “I call on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure that in the end, justice becomes the winner.”



“Finally, I pray for Allah’s perpetual mercy on the departed souls.”



His call for peace dovetails into a similar call by the National Peace Council.



In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev Dr Ernest Adu Gyamfi, the council expressed “grave concern that three Ghanaians have lost their lives,” in the recent disturbances in Ejura, Ashanti Region.



“The council condemns this unfortunate incident and calls on the relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the matter without delay,” the statement from the Peace Council said.







The council noted, “with appreciation, the president’s directive” to the minister for the interior, “to conduct a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences”, saying: “We encourage the proposed committee to work within the terms of reference.”



The council has also expressed “its deep condolences to the affected families” and encouraged “all persons in the community to keep calm and allow the investigations to take their full course without hindrance.”



The council further appealed to the “media and all those who make statements on the matter, to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements.”



