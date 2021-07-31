Ejura shooting: Ashanti Regional Minister must also be sanctioned – Computer Man

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

Controversial pastor, Prophet Eric Amponsah of the Hope Generation Ministry International says the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah must be included in the names of individuals who deserve to be sanctioned in relation to the recent violence that occurred in Ejura.



In an interview with Oman Channel, Prophet Computer man as he is popularly known commended the Justice George Kingsley Koomson led Committee which investigated the Ejura violence that led to the shooting of six and the death of two individuals for its recommendations.



In a report which was presented to the Minister of Interior following the competition of their work, the committee among other things recommended the sacking of the Municipal Chief Executive for the Ejura area, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, a transfer of the area Police Commander as well as the sanctioning of the commander who led the military contingent that unleashed mayhem on the Ejura citizens.



However according to Prophet Computer Man, the list of persons who ought to be sanctioned must be extended to include the Regional Minister.



“The person who ought to be sanctioned first is the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah because the security acted on his instructions. He deployed the security and asked them to fire or empowered them by his instructions,” he said.



He also condemned the actions of the security officers while noting that the level of unprofessionalism being exhibited by some security officers continues to tarnish the image of the security agencies and the government.



“Police and military officers must do away with pride, even Rawlings under whom the military was all over the place has died. So whoever thinks the uniform and a gun gives him the power to slap and kill people with impunity should be careful.”



“From the Headquarters through the Regional level to the Divisions, there are officers who are diligently doing their work, and there are also a few bad ones who continue to tarnish the image of the government and the security agencies just so it can be said that there is insecurity in the country,” he stated.



According Computer Man, all individuals including security agents and government officials indicted by the Ejura Committee must face prosecution in order to send home the right message on the need for professionalism.



“I will plead that those who have been sanctioned should also be made to face the law. The law permits that an officer who discharge their firearms indiscriminately face the law. If that is done the impunity on the part of some officers will stop,” he added.



Watch video below:







