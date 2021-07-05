Ejura shooting: 16-year-old victim’s right leg amputated

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Awal Misbawu, a 16-year-old boy who was on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, shot in the leg when some military personnel opened fire on protestors at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, has been amputated.



According to the aunty of the victim who suffered a gun injury during the protest, the boy was “standing somewhere and the gunshot hit him.”



Awal Misbawu had his right leg amputated on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after Doctors confirmed that his leg could no longer function.



The mother of the victim in an interview with Citi News revealed that her son has been in serious pain throughout his stay at the hospital adding that he will be greatly affected by his current situation.



“So, the child was crying so painfully and we had to call on our chief who in turn also called a doctor for us and the child was admitted. So, he [Doctor] informed us that the leg cannot be worked on so he has to be amputated. So that has been done and my son is in pain right now,” said Salamatu Mohammed, mother of Awal Misbawu.



The aunty of the victim, Rita Sefa Amponsah, added that: “He was taken to the theatre two days ago, and they said the gunshot has destroyed the leg so it has to be amputated. So, he did the surgery and that has been done which is so terrible for us. The most painful part is that he wasn’t at the protest. He was standing somewhere and the gunshot hit him.”









