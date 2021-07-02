Ejura riot: President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated leadership - Nana B

Politics of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye is singing the praise of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for instructing the Interior Minister to undertake a public inquiry into the Ejura incidents in the Ashanti Region.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Member of Parliament for Nandom Constituency to conduct a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.



According to the release signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Ahin, the Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry with recommendations for appropriate action within ten (10) days.



"The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” the statement read.



Commenting on the directive from the Office of the President, Nana B as he is popularly called said on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show that the instructions from President Akufo-Addo gladden the heart of the youth of the ruling NPP especially those in Ejura as ‘Kaaka’, one of the deceased is a member of the ruling party.



“We the youth of the NPP are happy about the instructions of the President on the incidents that took place in Ejura. He has demonstrated that he is a good father and a true leader,” he applauded the President.



Acknowledging that the late Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’ was a member of the ruling NPP, Nana B noted that the deceased was a social media activist who always broadcasted the good and the bad of whatever is happening in Ejura irrespective of the person involved.



“I personally know Kaaka as a member of the NPP and I know the entire Ejura is bereaved . . . he was a social media activist and he talked about everything. He did a video to address a heap of refuse closer to the NDC MP and at times too he would talk about an unfinished project of our government and when the project is completed too, he would get back to talk about it... he spoke about anything and everything,” he disclosed.