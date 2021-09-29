Ejura report shielding some gov’t officials - Security Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

Security expert, Paul Boateng, says he is unhappy with some of the recommendations made in the Ejura Committee report released by the government on Monday.



According to him, the report appears to be protecting some security personnel and some government officials.



His comment comes after the government released the full report and recommendations by the Ejura Committee which was presented on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



The Committee of Inquiry, which was tasked to probe the unfortunate occurrence recommended the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond.



They recommended based on the Commander’s incompetence in handling the Ejura situation and for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repairs.



The Committee also recommended that, the Military Establishment review the actions of the section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.



Social Media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed known as Kaka was reportedly attacked by unknown people in Ejura in the small hours of Saturday, June 26.



Violence erupted after news broke of his death on Monday, June 28 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment on referral.



Two people were killed when residents of Ejura staged a peaceful demonstration to seek justice for the late Ibrahim Mohammed known as Kaka. The tragedy occurred after the protesters clashed with a joint police and military contingent.



Consequently, government, through the Interior Ministry, established a three-member committee to probe the circumstances that led to the death of three people in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The committee had Justice George Kingsley Koomson as chairman, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, an international relations expert, and Juliet Amoah, executive director of Penplusbytes as members.



Speaking to Kaakiyre Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Security expert, Paul Boateng indicated that, the committee did a good job but couldn’t meet the expectations of Ghanaians.



He said, residents of Ejura would be disappointed after reading the report and wouldn’t have confidence in the security agencies anymore.



He insisted that some officials in government, as well as officers within the security setup, should have been sanctioned by the committee.