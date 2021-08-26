Ejura report: Government’s delay suggests that it’s hiding something - Kofi Bentil

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

The vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has argued that the delay in the release of the report by the Ejura Commission will continue to deepen the public perception that government intends to cover up the issues surrounding the chaos.



Almost a month after the committee set up by government to investigate what resulted into the death of about two persons in Ejura concluded their findings, the report has not been released.



Mr. Kofi Bentil stated that the sudden delay fits the narrative that government is hiding something from the public since the report does not fit the narrative they intended.



“We all go on demonstrations we don’t know if next time it’s going to be you and someone shoots you from behind so there is clearly something amiss and the suggestion is that it’s a content that somebody is not happy with the report,” Kofi Bentil said in reaction to the delay in releasing the findings from the Ejura report.



He added, “But for the sake of the country, whatever it is we should put it out, learn our lessons, make the changes and move on. We saw some of the questions about whether Kaaka was a member of this group or that group, but some of us does not think that is necessary.”



According to him, the delay “fits into a certain narrative that this is a committee looking for a narrative to fit a pre-set story.”



“A delay like this is not helping because we that kind of situation going into the report suggest that they were looking for a certain story,” the vice President of IMANI Africa said.



The Justice Koomson led-committee submitted their report to Ambrose Dery the Interior Minister on July 27, 2021.






