Ejura kontihene breaks silence on military shooting at irate youths

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Kontihene of Ejura, Nana Odiasempa Antwi II, has expressed his disappointment in the military following the shooting of some youths in the town during a protest on Tuesday morning.



Media reports indicate that about seven armed men who were tasked to ensure calm in the area started firing into the air but not long after they fired into the crowd.



Nana Odiasempa Antwi II, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show noted: “It is sad to lose your people in this way. Ghana is a democratic country. The youth had their right to demonstrate. Although they went to the extreme, it was wrong for the soldiers to shoot at them. The soldiers were called to keep calm, rather, things got worse”.



The Kontihene called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that justice is served to the people of Ejura and families of all the lost souls. He added that in the meantime, the traditional authorities are engaging the youth to keep them calm.



Nana Odiasempa giving an update on the situation, stated, “Nine people have been injured and out of the nine, four people have had bullet wounds. Two persons have lost their lives in the process”.



Background



Two people have been confirmed dead following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District in the Ashanti Region and security personnel who have been detailed there to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house.



The deceased have been identified as Abdul Nasir Yussif, 25, and Murtala Mohammed, 25.



Following the shooting incident, there is a large presence of security personnel in the commercial town of Ejura to maintain law and order and also quell possible reprisal attacks from the angry youth.