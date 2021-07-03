Ejura killings: Akufo-Addo’s late address on national issues worrying - Catholic Bishop

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be swift in addressing national issues just as he ‘speedily’ does on international matters.



According to him, the President’s constant late address on critical happenings in the country cannot be allowed to fester.



He described the President's behaviour as ‘worrying’.



He was commenting on the recent chaos at Ejura Sekyedumase, following the loss of lives of three people and the hospitalization of several others as a result of injuries sustained in a stand-off between the youth in the area and a joint police cum military team in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie’.



“Soon after, it took quite a while before government officials came to speak about Kaka’s death and the shooting that claimed two lives.”



“They don’t need much information before they can officially express concern and commiserate with bereaved families when the news is out there. The President's statement came too late,” he bemoaned.



Ejura Killings



Three persons lost their lives under tragic circumstances at Ejura in the Ejura Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region a few days ago.



The trio died in the space of 48 hours with youth activist Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka dying on June 28 from injuries he sustained in an attack a day before.



The killing of Mohammed sparked protests on Tuesday, June 29, in Ejura leading to clashes between some residents and security personnel which resulted in the death of two persons (Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed) who were among six persons who were shot in the skirmish.



Though government issued a statement on the incident, it was released after the tension had already escalated.