Ejura is calm but we’ll investigate violent clashes – Police

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has siad the security situation as of 3:30 pm Tuesday in Ejura was calm.



However, security has been reinforced in the area to ensure total stability following violent clashes earlier in the day.



The violence followed the burial of social media activist Ibrahim Anyass, popularly known on Facebook as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by a mob over the weekend, leading to his death on Monday, June 28.



After he was buried in accordance with Islamic customs on Tuesday, some irate youth blocked the main Eura-Atebubu road, impeding traffic.



The police were called in with military reinforcement to ensure calm but, according to reports, the youth did not budge as they pelted stones and other objects at the officers.



The security officers fired shots to disperse them.



This led to the death of two persons with four seriously injured.



“The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the violent clashes between the youth and security personnel, leading to the death of two and injury of four including a military lieutenant,” the Command said in a press release issued on Tuesday.



It appealed to all who have credible information to share with the Command.



On Monday night, two persons were nabbed in connection with the crime.



“The Command is appealing to all, especially the youth of Ejura to remain calm and also calls on Nananom and opinion leaders to call for restraint to ensure a peaceful environment.”