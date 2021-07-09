Ejura inquiry: We won't testify - Kaaka's family

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The family of the late Mohammed Kaaka who was killed in Ejura has said they will not testify in the ongoing public hearing into the causes of the disturbances in that part of the country.



Although the family said they respect the decision of the president and the government to set up a committee to investigate the matter, they are unable to take part in the hearing because “events over the past few days, have left us less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the ongoing inquiry.



“As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” a statement issued by the family said.



It added: “We, the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, regret to formally notify you of our decision to not to participate in the ongoing public inquisition, which is purportedly concerned with the 'circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.'



“As you may be aware, we like many people in Ejura, welcomed and continue to appreciate the President’s decision to instruct you to inquire into the circumstances that led to indiscriminate killings of the people of Ejura by members of our military forces.



"We congratulate you on your decision to heed the call of civil society organizations to recuse yourself from the inquiry; and to set up a separate Committee of Inquiry," the statement added.



Meanwhile, the three-member committee that is probing the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region has called for an extension of the deadline to enable it complete its work.



The Committee in a statement requested the deadline be extended by six days to enable them to complete the work given them.



It is hoping to complete its work by July 16,2021.



On Wednesday June 30, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo instructed the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.



The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo.



“The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.



“He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” a statement issued by Director of Communications at the President Eugene Arhin said on Wednesday.



Accordingly, the Interior Minister announced the set up of the three-member ministerial committee on July 1.