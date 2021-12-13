Ejura families demand budgetary allocations for recommended compensations

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Family members of victims of the deadly Ejura shootings are heading to Parliament on Monday, December 13 to submit a petition over the 2022 budget statement and government’s financial policy as regards their plight.



They have expressed concerns that despite the recommendations by the three-member Committee of Inquiry set up by the Minister of Interior over the deadly shootings on Tuesday, June 29, no provisions were made in the 2022 budget “to address the ramifications of the incidents that occurred in Ejura, as well as the recommendations of the Committee”.



The Justice George Kingsley Koomson committee had recommended adequate compensation for families of the two deceased persons and all those injured.



It also recommended structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and establishment of facilities in the Ashanti Region town through proper allocations to the Zongo Development Fund.



“Despite the above, we are concerned that the budgetary allocations made to relevant institutions under the budget, have made no provision to address the ramifications of the incidents that occurred in Ejura, as well as the recommendations of the Committee,” the families said in the petition to be presented to the Speaker of Parliament.



They want the petition to be presented to the Defence and Interior Committee as the Appropriate Bills on the budget are being considered.



“It is our hope that in deliberations over the budgetary appropriations, the House through the Committee will direct the Ministers of Interior and Finance and the other appropriate institutions to immediately hold consultations with the families of the victims and the victims towards agreeing and making provision for appropriate allocations in the Budget to address the ramifications of the incidents that occurred in Ejura, as well as the recommendations of the Committee.”