Ejura elders give GH¢10K for medical bills of shot, injured protesters

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ejura Traditional Council has donated GH¢10,000 to support the medical bills of two out of four victims shot by a security team deployed to Ejura during a demonstration to seek justice for social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed aka "Kaaka", who was murdered.



The two victims who sustained serious gunshot wounds are in critical condition and have been referred from the Ejura Government Hospital to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



The Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II, told the media that the council is also considering adopting and sponsoring the education of the children left behind by the late Murtala Mohammed and Abdul Yusif who were shot and killed by a joint police and military team during the demonstration.



He said he was worried and saddened about the news of their death during the demonstration.



Barima Hwedie expressed worry that the advice he gave to the youth not to engage in any disturbances was not taken despite their assurances at his palace prior to the demonstration.



He reiterated he is disturbed by the incident but noted that calm has now restored in the community.



He, therefore, entreated those who have their businesses in the community not to be afraid and urged them to continue their work.