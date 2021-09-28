Ejura disturbances: You did a poor job – Murtala Mohammed descends on Committee

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Committee that investigated the Ejura disturbances has released its report



• The family of the late Kaaka has rejected the report



• MP for Tamale Central says the Committee did a poor job



Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, has described as a poor job, the work of the 3-member Committee that was set up by the Ministry of Interior to look into the disturbances that happened in Ejura in late June.



He has also expressed his dissatisfaction with the report, adding that the outcome of the findings proves that the Committee’s work was sub-standard, reports Citi News.



The findings of the 3-member committee that looked into the disturbances that took place at Ejura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti region on June 28 and 29 this year, was released yesterday, September 27, 2021.



The 55-page document, made available on the Ministry of Information website, concluded that the riots that occurred in the town, fueled after the death of Mohammed Ibrahim (Kaaka), were instigated by the presence of the police.



The report also debunked reports that the late Kaaka’s death was linked to activism, stating that there was a more likelihood that a family feud could be the cause of his death.



“We, accordingly, find that the death of ‘Kaaka’ was not directly linked to his social media activism. It is more probably a family feud. This is also supported by the testimony of Aminu Mohammed, a resident of Ejura and a friend of the late Kaaka,” the report stated in part.



Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has however said that in relation to its terms of reference, the committee failed to live up to expectations.



“I see it to be a very shambolic work done by the committee and I say this because the conclusions of the committee on many of the issues are completely funny, and I say it without any mincing words. Why would the committee that was set up to do fact-finding come and be giving us probable answers instead of certainty answers?”



“If you have a committee that sat on a matter such as this and the committee findings and conclusions are that the gentleman’s killing had nothing to do with social media activism but probably a family feud without establishing whether there was a known or an existing family feud, then it is a poor job done,” he is reported to have said.



In the meantime, the family of the slain Kaaka has rejected the report by the committee, stating that it is riddled with factual inaccuracies.



See the full report here:



