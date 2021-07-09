Ejura disturbances: Two witnesses appear before Committee on day three

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

Two witnesses on Thursday appeared before the committee probing into the circumstances that led to the shooting and subsequent deaths of civilians during a violent protest at Ejura on June 29, 2021.



They were Alhaji Salisu Bamba, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura Sekyedumase and Dr. Mensah Manye, Medical Superintendent of the Ejura Government Hospital.



They gave testimonies to the committee chaired by His Lordship Justice George Kinsley Koomson, an Appeals Court Judge.



Other members are Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, a Security Analyst, and Ms. Juliet Adima Amoah, Executive Director Penplusbyte, a Civil Society Organisation.



Ms. Marie Louise Simmons, a Principal State Attorney at the Attorney General's Department is Secretary to the committee.



The Committee was appointed by the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Derry under the instruction of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to look into the circumstances that led to the shooting of two civilians during a violent protest by the youth of Ejura on June 29, 2021.



The protest followed the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, a social media activist.



Meanwhile, three persons have been remanded by the Asokwa District Court following their arrest over Kaaka's death.



Issakar Ibrahim, also known as Anyas, Fuseini Alhassan, and Iddi Mohammed, the brother of Kaaka, are facing two charges - conspiracy to commit crime and murder.