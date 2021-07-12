Ejura disturbances: I feel sidelined because no one is consulting me - Ejura Mps cries out

General News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The MP for Ejura is lamenting what he calls sidelining



• He said since everything started, no one has involved him in anything



• He has, in the meantime, asked the government to pay attention to those who were injured during the mayhem as well



Weeks since the mayhem in Ejura started, no one has engaged me on the circumstances surrounding all that happened there, the MP for Ejura Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed, has lamented.



The Member of Parliament explained that all of this has made him feel sidelined, while stressing that he has been unsatisfied by the work being done by the three-member Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ministry of Interior, to look into the disturbances.



The pandemonium that occurred at Ejura, occasioned by the mob killing of one Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, led to the killing of two others, and leaving four others injured, reports citinewsroom.com.



Alhaji Braimah Mohammed explained that “The way we are going about the resolution of the matters to me is not satisfactory. Ever since this matter came, nobody has consulted me in terms of the resolution of the issue.”



He complained that even when the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, visited Ejura, his audience was not sought, stressing that no invitation was extended to him to even testify at the hearing.



“Even when he [the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery] came, they did not look for me. The following day the Vice President was in the constituency and nobody invited me.



“In such conflict resolution situation, you don’t exclude a major stakeholder like the Member of Parliament,” he lamented.



Earlier, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed had demanded a full-scale probe into the killing, wanting to also summon the security chiefs to appear before Parliament to provide answers to circumstances that led to the chaos in Ejura.



Also, as a compensation package, the MP has requested the government to pay up the full medical bills of the persons who got injured following the shootings at Ejura.



Meanwhile, he has asked that the government focuses on the wounded too, as it appears they have been neglected as against how the dead and their families have been treated.



