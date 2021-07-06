Ejura committee sitting: Ghanaians undisciplined – Osei-Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has said Ghanaians are undisciplined.



Appearing before the three-member committee set up by Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery to probe the Ejura disturbances on the first day of sitting on Tuesday, 6 July 2021, Mr. Osei-Mensah admitted that there was a need for politicians to be honest with Ghanaians and speak the truth to the people regardless of the consequences.



Asked by a member of the committee if he agreed that Ghana was undisciplined, the minister said “yes”.



Asked what he would recommend concerning that, Mr. Osei-Mensah said “there are lots of indiscipline in the system because if it’s not indiscipline, how on earth should youth, some of them 10 years and 12 years be chasing [police] water cannon vehicles.”



Quizzed further: “What should the nation do…?” the minister answered: “What we should do is that we, the people at the top of affairs, should be very truthful to ourselves and say the truth regardless of the consequences.”



The committee under the chairmanship of His Lordship Justice George Kingsley Koomson was set up under the instruction of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to enquire into the circumstances that led to the shooting of two civilians by military personnel during a demonstration by angry youth of Ejura, following the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed aka ‘Kaaka’, a social media activist.



