Ejura committee made ‘murderous perpetrators look like victims’ – Kaaka’s family tells Chief Imam

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The family of late social activist Ibrahim Mohammed known widely as Macho Kaaka, has slammed the ministerial committee which was set up to probe the chaos in Ejura.



The family believes that instead of being a fact-finding committee, the Justice Koomson Committee turned out to be a vehicle for propagating ‘fake news’ and spinning stories to make Kaaka and his family appear in a certain light.



The family in a meeting with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Tuesday, August 24, 2020 said the committee was commissioned to carry out propaganda on the issue and shift focus from the actual happenings.



“A committee that was supposed to be a mechanism for truth searching and for holding people to account was instead used to shift the narrative and to make murderous perpetrators look like victims.



“While the true victims were portrayed as hooligans and riffraffs with no place in our democracy; and were made to think they were insane for even expecting the protection of our laws,” the family stated.



The family while questioning the delay in the release of the report noted that the the conduct exhibited by the committee members during the hearing has already cast doubts about the credibility of their work.



They believed that “Their immoral public performance discredits them and the report they proposed. They were used as an avenue to dissipate the urgency of the call for justice for the people of Ejura; to shift blame to the people of Ejura,” the family added.



The committee which comprises of George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal as Chairman, Security Expert, Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbyte, a civil society organization was set up by the Interior Minister Ambrose Dery to probe the violence that occurred in Ejura following the death of Macho Kaaka.



Parts of the committee's report which leaked last month indicated that there was recommendation for the dismissal of the MCE for Ejura as well as punishment for the commander of the military contingent that stormed the town leading to deadly clashes with rampaging youth.



