Ejura committee is an incubator of fake news – Kaaka’s family tells National Chief Imam

The family of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, the activist who was allegedly murdered, has hit hard at the Justice Koomson Committee, which was set up to investigate the disturbance that followed Kaaka's death.



The family described the three-member committee as an “incubator of fake news and an attack dog on the media.”



In their meeting with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Tuesday, August 24, the family professed that the committee deliberately wants to sway attention from the main perpetrators of the criminal act.



According to them, the Justice Koomson Committee got it all wrong when they decided to lay the blame on the media instead of finding the culprits to bring them to justice.



“A committee that was supposed to be a mechanism for truth searching and for holding people to the account was instead used to shift the narrative and to make murderous perpetrators look like victims.



“While the true victims were portrayed as hooligans and riff-raffs with no place in our democracy; and were made to think they were insane for even expecting the protection of our laws,” the family stated as quoted by Joy News.







Kaaka a member of the Fix The Country Movement was alleged to have been killed by some unknown assailants who were believed not to be happy about the way he constantly bashed the government.