Ejura clashes: Youth must resist oppresion under Akufo-Addo - Mugabe Maase

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Host of Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM, Mugabe Maase has urged the youth of the country not to be gagged by the seeming threats to their lives when they speak truth to power.



The vociferous broadcaster who is known for calling out authorities for the negligence of duty has blamed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the clash between the youth of Ejura and security forces earlier today (June 28) in the Ejura Sekyeredumasi Municipality.



At least two persons have died while four others have sustained injuries after the police and military shot into a protesting crowd at Ejura.



The incident happened as the youth were protesting for justice following the death of a social media activist in the area, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka.



On his program, 'Inside Politics,' Mugabe bemoaned the death of Kaaka and the “recklessness” of the military, calling the youth to rise against the bad governance of the current NPP administration.



He said Kaaka was murdered because he spoke against the failures of the government and tackled local issues that were against the government.



“The youth of this country must rise and fight against the insecurity, and oppression in the country,” Mugabe added.



The 40-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed was attacked last weekend by unknown assailants. He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye where he died 2 days later after he was subjected to life-threatening wounds.



Since the death of Kaaka, the youth have taken to protests in demanding justice.



According to a Joy News report, the youth stormed the police station on Tuesday morning to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of their colleague, stressing that they want the Police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.



Although the police told them they have arrested two people in connection with the crime, the agitated protestors said it was just a façade and went ahead to protest, leading to the clash.