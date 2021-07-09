Ejura: Youth threatened to burn hospital so I released bodies without autopsy – Doctor

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Medical Superintendent at the Ejura Government Hospital, Dr Mensah Manye, has told the Ejura committee that a postmortem could not be conducted on the bodies of two protesters who died from gunshots because the youth threatened to burn down the hospital and its staff if the bodies were not released to them.



Dr Manye said because of the threat of arson by the youth, the bodies were released without a postmortem,



Appearing before the committee on Thursday, 8 July 2021, Dr Manye said the youth came to the hospital after the death of the two protestors to pick the bodies for burial.



He said he urged them to allow due process to be followed before the bodies could be released but they became agitated and threatened to burn down the hospital and beat him and his staff to death.



The doctor said he tried calling the police to come to the hospital during the threats but they could not come.



So, without hesitation, he released the bodies to the youth to forestall loss of lives.



When the committee asked Dr Manye whether the bullet wounds of the deceased were from short- or long-range gunshots, he said he was not a forensics expert but could tell that the bullets penetrated the victims from the back.



Dr Manye also indicated that one of the deceased, Abdul Nasiru Yusif, 25, died before he was brought to the hospital while the other victim, Muntala Mohammed, died 10 minutes upon arrival.



