Ejura Traditional Council to mark ‘peace and unity’ durbar to climax 2021 Yam Festival

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ejura Traditional Council has chosen to focus on unity and peaceful co-existence to climax this year’s celebration of the Yam festival.



The festival, called Sekyerene, is celebrated annually, and considering the chaotic scenes the Ejura township has been through in the past months, traditional authorities have set their sights on strengthening the healing process and deepening ties among community members.



As part of the 2021 Yam festival, a grand durbar will be held on Friday, October 1 in Ejura by the Ejura Traditional Council, under the theme, “Peaceful Co-existence for Development.”



The durbar will also be used to raise funds towards developmental projects, especially a Police Divisional Headquarters at Ejura.



The traditional leadership of Ejura, led by the Ejurahene, Nana Osei Hwedie II, has been keen on the divisional police headquarters, following increases in highway robbery in the area, as well as violent social and political clashes.



The grand durbar is expected to attract dignitaries from the political, traditional and business sectors.