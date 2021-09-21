Ejura Traditional Council hands over residential accommodation to GNFS

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

Ejura Traditional Council has handed over a seven-unit single room self-contained bungalow to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) station at the Ejura-Sekyeredumasi District.



The project, which was funded by the traditional council with support from its partners has a hall, washrooms and a kitchen.



It aimed at providing conducive residential accommodation for firefighters in the district and its adjoining communities.



The handing over ceremony coincided with the fifth anniversary of the enstoolment of Barima Osei Hwedie II, as Ejurahene and the 54th birthday of the chief, who had committed himself to work to improve the living conditions of his people.



Barima Osei Hwedie, speaking at the handing over ceremony said, he was challenged to construct the new building after he paid a working visit to the homes of fire officers in the town and saw the state of their residential accommodation.



According to him, he was worried about the situation and decided with other members of the council to provide decent accommodation for the officers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.



Barima Osei Hwedie urged the officers to make the best use of the facility to prolong its lifespan.



He pledged the continued support of the traditional council to work with all stakeholders to provide the needed infrastructure to promote speedy development to improve the lives of the people in the area.



Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Heroine Sekyere Boakye, Director of Logistics at the GNFS, expressed profound gratitude to Barima Osei Hwedie II, for such a wonderful contribution and patriotism towards national development.



DCFO Boakye promised that the Regional Command would provide constant and effective supervision for the practice of good maintenance culture by personnel of the Ejura fire Station to prolong the longevity of the building.



She said the GNFS had outlined measures to end fire outbreaks and charged personnel at the station to work harder to achieve the set target.