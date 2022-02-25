Ejura Traditional Council commiserates with the family of murdered watchdog committee leader

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The head of Ejura Traditional Council Barimah Osei Hwedie II has sent a delegation to commiserate with the family of a Watchdog committee leader who was murdered in cold blood by some suspected armed robbers at Kyekyekura in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality.



A delegation from the traditional authorities in the area led by Ejura Nifahene Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie II joined the bereaved family on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 to mourn with the family and to also mark the one-week celebration of the deceased.



The delegation on behalf of Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, presented GH¢ 3,000 to the family for the one-week celebration and promised to offer continuous support to them.



Clad in black and red, family members and sympathizers gathered to mourn the abrupt death of the Watchdog leader who had protected residents in the community for over 15 years.



Many were drenched in tears as the chiefs arrived to offer their condolences.



The deceased Kwaku, Gruma, 46, was shot by some suspected armed robbers at Kyekyekura a farming community on Monday, February 14, 2022.



He died at the Ejura Government Hospital two days after the shooting incident leaving three wives and ten children behind.



Speaking on behalf of the traditional council during the visit, the Nifahene of Ejura, Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie II said pledged that chiefs in the area will do all they can to support security agencies to bring sanity to the surrounding communities.