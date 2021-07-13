Ejura: They shot my son on his way to buy food - Amputee victim’s mum

General News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The mother of a 16-year-old boy whose leg was amputated after sustaining gunshot wounds during the Ejura disturbances has told the three-member committee hearing the case that her son was on his way to buy food when he got hit by bullets apparently discharged by soldiers.



Salamatu Mohammed said on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 that Mohammed Awal Misbawu complained of hunger and, she gave the teenager money to go look for food.



Madam Salamatu said after the boy regained consciousness at the hospital since the bullets knocked him out, he recounted seeing soldiers advancing before blacking out.



The boy, she said, was later referred to the Duayaw Nkwantah Hospital via an ambulance.



They were then asked to pay GHS1,500 for an operation on the boy.



However, the doctor advised that the boy be sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where the injured leg was amputated.



A few days ago, another witness also narrated a similar story to the committee.



Agatha Donyinah, the mother of one of the people injured by bullets during the Ejura demonstration in the aftermath of the mob lynching of social media activist Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, told the committee that her son had gone to the pharmacy to get some medicine for his ailment when he was shot.



The mother-of-three said her son, Louis Ayikpa, 20, was shot as he was about entering the pharmacy.







The single-mum trader told the committee that Louis, a final-year student of Effiduase Senior High School, had come home on Monday, 28 June 2021, because he was sick.



After being hit by the bullet on 29 June 2021, she said her son was first rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



She said the son has been operated on because, according to doctors, the bullet affected his intestines.



Madam Agatha told the committee that she wants justice to be served since she has no help from anyone.







