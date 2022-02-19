Ejura: Suspected robbers kill 46-year-old father of ten children

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some suspected armed robbers have shot dead a 46-year-old man who’s a father of ten children at Kyekyekura a farming community in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The victim, Kwaku Gruma widely known as Coach, chairman and the leader of a Watchdog committee in the community according to eye witness died on Wednesday February 16,2022 at the Ejura Government Hospital two days after he was shot twice by the suspected robbers.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Friday February 18,2021 the Assembly member of Kyekyekura Electoral Area Hon Sulley Salifu disclosed that the current casualty sends the tally of suspected robbery deaths in the area to seven in the last six years



Hon Salifu accused some Normadic herdsmen who have invaded the area of masterminding these killings.



“We suspect that the Normadic herdsmen are behind these atrousities, they normally come here from November to February every year and these incident of robberies and killings happen within the same period”.



“This I believe can not be a coincidence and so we are calling on traditional authorities and security agencies to flush out these Normadic herdsmen from the area”,. He said.



Nephew to the deceased, Mr Joimin Nandam disclosed that his uncle has lead the Watchdog Committee for over 15 years.



He noted that the role of these volunteers lead by the deceased have suppressed armed robbery cases in the area to the barest minimum , adding that he believes his uncle was targeted by these suspected robbers due to his pivotal role in repelling their operations.



“We believe this is not any normal robbery operation, as family, we suspect foul play in this particular incident and outrightly condemn such henious crimes”. He cried.



“We are therefore calling the Ejura Police Commander to investigate the matter”



Meanwhile the Ejura Police Commander Superintendent Achaab Bismark confirmed that the family has lodged official complaint at their office



He added that police have launched full scale investigations into the robbery incidents in the area.



He however sent a strong warning to individuals who are engaging in any criminal activity to stop immediately to avoid the wrath of police officers in the area.