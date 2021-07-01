Ejura Shooting: Sack MCE, prosecute accomplices – NDC delegation demands

General News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the death of social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, demanding the immediate removal of the Municipal Chief executive of Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region, Salisu Bamba.



The delegation led by National Organiser, Joshua Hamidu Akamba; Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



The rest are National Women Organiser, Dr. Hanna Bisiw; National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo; a Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor, and party’s Director of IT, Dr. Haruna Rashied.



The visit comes ahead of the final funeral rites of the social media activist, Mohammed Ibrahim alias Kaaka whose death provoked angry protests last Tuesday.



The NDC in a statement, signed by National Communications Officer is demanding the immediate dismissal o the DCE for the area, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, whose bodyguards are believed to have assaulted the late Kaaka. Other demands include the immediate prosecution of persons arrested and all the other assailants.



The party is also demanding the immediate interdiction and prosecution of the District Police Commander and the Army Commander who sanctioned what the NDC describes as “mindless” deployment of the trigger-happy Military and Police Officers on the day.



The NDC demands the interdiction, arrest, and prosecution of the military and police officers deployed on the fateful Tuesday, especially those caught on camera squatting and shooting directly into the crowd of protesters.



