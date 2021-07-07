Ejura Shooting: I’m shocked Regional Minister is still at post – Security analyst

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Security Analyst and Executive Director of Jakitey Security Services, Adib Saani Jakitey, is shocked that the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah after claiming the military acted upon his instructions is still at post.



He wants the Minister to accept responsibility for the excesses of the armed soldiers at Ejura as a result of his instructions to them



“He should also go. I’m shocked he’s still at post. He is responsible for every excess that might have been committed as a result of his instruction. He is the initiator and must bear responsibility”, he revealed in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com.



Though Mr. Simon Osei Mensah is the Chairman of the Regional Security Committee (REGSEC), he revealed that he could not have taken the decision to instruct the soldiers to act without consulting other members and stakeholders.



“Even though he is the chairman of REGSEC, he can’t make certain decisions without due consultation with relevant stakeholders. Besides, the decision should come from REGSEC, and not his person as regional minister. His action is irresponsible and must be condemned. If the president is really committed to dealing with this matter, he should fire him. If not, all these efforts are superficial”, he stressed.



The Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah had confessed he authorized the deployment of the military to Ejura following tensions over the death of a social media activist.



According to him, the irate youth of Ejura hatched several heinous plans including targeting to set ablaze the Police station and other installations in the town.



“I got intel that they (youth) said after the burial of Kaaka, they will move and burn the Police Station and burn to death two persons who the Police are keeping in custody in connection with the death of Kaaka. So I realized that wouldn’t help and truly they were going to do that,” he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.