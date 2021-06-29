Ejura MP mourns #FixTheCountry campaigner, calls for calm

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Muhammad Bawah Braimah, has called on the police to expedite action to unravel the perpetrators behind the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, a #FixTheCountry campaigner, and let them face the full rigours of the law so as to restore peace and security in the constituency.



Kaaka was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, 26 June 2021, which resulted in his unconsciousness and hospitalisation.



He died while on admission on Sunday, 28 June 2021.



Mr Braimah expressed his condolences to Kaaka’s family, especially his wife and children as well as all the people of Ejura Sekyedumase.



He, however, entreated the youth not to take the law into their hands but to cooperate with the police by providing all the leads to expose criminals in the municipality.



“It is rather unfortunate that a citizen, who brings to the fore the challenges of the municipality for redress, is murdered in such a manner. He died a martyr and may the almighty Allah grant him paradise,” the lawmaker said in a statement.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.



The suspects were identified as Ibrahim Issaka "Anyass" and Fuseini Alhassan.



The public relations officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, told the media that the suspects were arrested at about 10:45 pm on Monday, 28 June 2021, following police intelligence.



He said the police have commenced investigations to ascertain whether the murder was linked to his work as a journalist or the #FixTheCountry movement.



Mr Ahianyo appealed to anyone with any relevant information to share it with them.