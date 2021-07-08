Ejura: MFWA boss takes on 3-member c'ttee, Military for ‘attacks’ on journalists

General News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has raised an issue against the Military Commanders and members of the three-member committee probing the disturbances in Ejura for questioning the work of journalists.



His comments come after the Battalion Commander Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah who appeared before the Committee on Wednesday July 7 to testify accused the media of unprofessionalism.



Col Peprah stated that no media house has spoken to him on the disturbances that occurred in Ejura yet several reports have been filed.



“As we speak no media house has spoken to me as the Battalion Commander,” he said.



The Chair of the Committee who is also a Court of Appeal Judge George Kingsley Koomson, on his part said the media must accept criticisms from other members of the Ghanaian society.



Justice Kingsley Koomson agreed with concerns raised by Col Peprah regarding the media and said among other things that “we also have the right to criticize the media.”



Reacting to this development in a tweet, Mr Braimah said “unprofessional journalism?"



“Were the soldiers who used live bullets against the Ejura protestors under the command of a journalist?”



