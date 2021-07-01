Ejura Killings: Government must compensate bereaved families - Kweku Baako

Politics of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Seasoned Journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr. has called on the government to compensate the families of the three deceased in the Ejura incident.



The death of the three, Ibrahim Mohammed a.k.a ‘Kaaka’ a social media activist, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed has caused a stir in the Ejura community in the Ashanti Region with the irate residents demanding justice for them.



Kaaka's demise was reportedly caused by a mob assault on him for being vociferously vocal about national issues.



The other two were killed while protesting for justice for Kaaka when soldiers deployed to the community released live bullets into a crowd of protesters.



Meanwhile, the government has condemned the incidents of violence that characterized the youth protest in Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Addressing Journalists in Accra on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said; “Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved comes. While we understand that police investigations sometimes take a while, it does not instil confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished. So the police need to get to the bottom of this, and justice must be done.



"A credible investigation also needs to be conducted into the crowd rioting and crowd control incidents of 29th June. This will bring clarity to the sequence of events and ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished."



Also touching on the incident, Kweku Baako expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased but requested that ''the State should be reminded to offer some compensations and rehabilitation . . . it won't bring back the dead; it won't even erase the scars of the injuries but at least, it mitigates and shows that, when such things happen, at the appropriate time, the State will come to your support''.



He made this comment on Peace FM's morning programme ''Kokrokoo''.