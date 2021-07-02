Ejura Killing: Who asked for the military reinforcement? - Kwami Sefa Kayi asks

General News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Host of Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Kwami Sefa Kayi, has registered his displeasure with the Ejura shooting incident which claimed two lives and four other people sustaining serious gunshot injuries.



A combined team of soldiers and Police yesterday clashed with some protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region following the death of a resident and social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias 'Kaaka' who was killed by some unknown assailants last Friday.



The youth in the community hit the streets while holding a funeral procession for the departed soul but something that was supposed to be a peaceful protest turned violent by the arrival of soldiers and Police officers who shot into the protesters supposedly to stop the protest march.



Two persons were hit by live bullets and died on admission to the hospital.



Moderating a panel discussion on 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Sefa Kayi condemned the violent clash saying "it's very untidy".



He questioned why the Military was deployed to the community asking, "who asked for the Military reinforcement . . . So, who called the soldiers to step in?"



He noted that the Military is for combat and risky to call them to control a crowd of protesters.



He stressed; "When you ask soldiers that there is a situation, they should come in, when they come; they won't engage in crowd control. And when they came to find the youth hurling stones . . . they will shoot back."



