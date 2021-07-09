Ejura Committee seeks six days extension to complete work

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The three-member Ministerial Committee probing the killings in Ejura in the Ashanti region has asked for more time to complete the assignment.



The Committee chaired by a High Court judge Justice Koomson is asking for an extension of its 10-day mandate.



In a statement, the committee requested that their deadline is extended by six days to enable them to complete the work given them. It is hoping to complete its work by July 16,2021.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura in the Ashanti region Mohammed Salisu Bamba has denied reports that two out of the three individuals arrested in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Kaaka are his bodyguards.



When asked if the suspects were his bodyguards by the three-member committee probing the killings in Ejura, he retorted: “Not at all. They are our polling station executives. My house is such that anytime any political figure comes to the area, a lot of people come to the house and everybody knows that”.



The MCE who appeared before the Committee Thursday also confirmed that Kaaka is a known member of the ruling party who attends party meetings and events.



So far three people including the brother of the Kaaka have been picked up in connection with the murder.



