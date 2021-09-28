Ejura Committee report rated A+

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

A security Expert, Mr Adam Bonaa, has rated the report of the Ejura Committee as one which is distinctive.



According to him, although he was skeptical about the work of the Committee from the beginning, the findings and recommendations were highly expected.



Two people died following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District of the Ashanti Region and security personnel who had been detailed there to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds were sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house.



A three-member committee was set up after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, 10 days to provide a detailed report of the inquiry, which also led to the death and injury of some residents in Ejura.



The Committee took testimonies from about 20 witnesses including journalists, police, and military officers, as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident, and family members of some victims.



It completed its work on July 9, 2021, after holding public hearings for two weeks.



At the end of the inquiries, the Committee recommended adequate compensation for the families of two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed who lost their lives as a result of the clash between the youth and the security agencies.



It also recommended adequate compensation for other injured persons, Louis Ayikpa,20, Awal Misbau,16 and Nasif Nuhu,30.



The Committee also called for the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handling the Ejura situation and for the fact that his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.



The Committee again recommended that the Military Establishment review the actions of the Section on the ground, led by Lieutenant Martin Opoku Adusei, for the inappropriate use of force, and apply appropriate sanctions.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Adam Bonaa said,” I will say good job done. Initially, I personally was a bit skeptical about the work they were doing because of some of their pronouncements and their gestures, but after receiving the report I thought it was good enough even though we cannot get a report which is full proof and that we have accepted everything. If you ask me to give them a rating, I would rate them 8 out of 10, which I think is an A+.”



He said the report has exonerated the youth whom the soldiers alleged that they had guns and cutlasses and shot into the crowd.



Meanwhile, he said although the compensation will not bring back the deceased to live, the families will appreciate it and feel part of the society.