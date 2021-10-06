Ejura Committee report a cover-up - NDC

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress has described the report of the committee that probed the chaos in Ejura in the Ashanti region as a coverup.



The party at a press conference said the findings of the committee are faulty and flawed.



“After an objective and painstaking examination of the report, we take the view that the committee’s report is a poor attempt at a cover-up. The report is full of faulty findings, flawed conclusions, and deficient recommendations, calculated to shield from accountability the murderers of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed aka “Maacho Kaaka” and the perpetrators of the subsequent state-sponsored killings in Ejura by the military,” National Communications Officer of the party Sammy Gyamfi said Tuesday.



He added: “Nothing could be further from the truth than this claim by the committee, and we in the NDC are appalled by the very laboured, albeit unsuccessful, an attempt by the committee to shield the perpetrators of that heinous crime from liability and punishment. That finding flies in the face of the facts and cannot be accepted by the Ghanaian people, who expected nothing short of the truth from any impartial inquiry worth its salt into the sad events that unfolded at Ejura”.





The Committee among others recommended the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handling the situation and for the fact that, his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.



The committee also recommended adequate Compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years) and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee.



Also, the committee recommended the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station

and an increase in personnel and also recommended the removal of the Ejura–Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive, Honourable Mohammed Salisu Bamba, since his continuous presence as MCE would exacerbate the already tense security situation in Ejura.



It however said the death of Kaaka was as a result of a family feud.