Ejura Committee recommendations mockery of Justice – Security Analyst

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has condemned recommendations presented by the three-member ministerial committee that investigated the disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Although part of the recommendations met his expectations, he argues that most parts of it only set the precedent for the security agencies to commit more crimes and go scot-free.



“The committee cannot determine who killed who or who, but they can order an investigation to find out who killed who and who. I am surprised the committee didn’t recommend an investigation into the Ejura killings and this inaction only sets a bad precedent. It means security officers can kill any citizen and go scot free. The same thing happened in Kumasi and I am really surprised and disappointed these young Ghanaians will be allowed to die as animals. Because if no investigation is carried out, we will make them seem less like Ghanaians,” he stated.



Addressing another elephant in the room, Adib Saani noted the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah who must be held liable for the actions of the security officers should have been investigated.



In an interview on the Happy Morning show with Samuel Eshun, Adib Saani stated, “The regional minister caused all this by calling the military into the matter. We don’t know why the military was called and ended up firing into the crowd. The police, chiefs and others are being held accountable but the regional minister is being let go.”



He described the recommendations from the committee as not forceful enough. “In as much as I respect the work of the committee and the people in there, I beg to differ. I think the committee’s recommendation is a travesty of justice.”



Background



The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho. Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.



Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.



The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.



