Ejura Committee: 'The Police told me they had rubber bullets and tear gas' - MP

The Member of Parliament for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region Alhaji Muhammad Bawa Braimah, says he was told that the police had all the equipment needed to disperse or control the protesting crowd.



He said he was told by the Police Commander that they had rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons but did not use them.



This account contradicts what the security told the three-member committee investigating the Ejura Killing.



Two people died following a clash between the youth of Ejura in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District in the Ashanti Region and security personnel who had been detailed there to maintain law and order.



Four other residents who sustained gunshot wounds have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



The incident happened when the security personnel opened fire on the youth when the latter refused to retreat and were bent on demonstrating to demand justice for the murder of their compatriot, Ibrahim Mohammed, 45, also known as Macho Kaaka, who was attacked by unknown assailants in front of his house.



A three-member committee was set up after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, 10 days to provide a detailed report of the inquiry, which also led to the death and injury of some residents in Ejura.



Appearing before the three-member committee investigating the disturbance which led to the death of two persons, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem said the police did not have tear gas to control the crowd as at the time of the incident



But speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Alhaji Bawa Braimah said the Commander was not on the grounds and therefore did not have the facts.



“I met with the police commander and I asked him; he said they had it. He said they had tear gas and rubber bullets,” he said.